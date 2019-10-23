Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,296.46

Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON:ARBB)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,296.46 and traded as low as $1,181.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at $1,185.00, with a volume of 697 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $176.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,140.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,296.46.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of bank accounts, loans, and overdrafts, as well as foreign trade services. It also provides wealth structuring, tax mitigation, estate preservation, and retirement planning services.

