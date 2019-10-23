ARAW Hits Market Cap of $32,932.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. ARAW has a total market cap of $32,932.00 and $40,185.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00042456 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.20 or 0.06098606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000275 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

