Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $280.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $239.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,084.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.41 and a 200 day moving average of $205.20. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Apple by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.