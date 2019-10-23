Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,155,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,929,054,000 after buying an additional 414,856 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $35,342,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 112,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 108,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,140 shares of company stock valued at $95,606,404. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $239.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $242.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,086.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

