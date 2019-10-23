Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,554 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Apache were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 4,074.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 828.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APA. TheStreet downgraded Apache from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Apache in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.95.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. 1,435,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,437,334. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.50%.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

