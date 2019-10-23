Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Shares Up 5.6%

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 591.50 ($7.73) and last traded at GBX 591.50 ($7.73), 168 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 560 ($7.32).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 594.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 642.09. The company has a market cap of $236.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 11.90 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Andrews Sykes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

Andrews Sykes Group plc engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation segments. The company offers air conditioning products, including exhaust tube and split type air conditioners, evaporative coolers, cooling fans, and portable humidifiers; and pumps, such as general purpose, silenced range, submersible drainage and sludge, submersible wastewater, hydraulic submersible, and air pumps, as well as pump spares, and hoses and accessories.

