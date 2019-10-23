Analysts Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Target Price at $2.13

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. CIBC downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 738.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,089,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 959,086 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 351,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,888,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 34,553.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 56,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 56,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock remained flat at $$0.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,475. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $382.75 million for the quarter.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

