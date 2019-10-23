Analysts Set MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Price Target at €119.78

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €119.78 ($139.28).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Independent Research set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MorphoSys stock traded down €1.70 ($1.98) on Friday, hitting €102.50 ($119.19). The stock had a trading volume of 93,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €76.45 ($88.90) and a 52-week high of €114.70 ($133.37). The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €102.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €95.97.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.