Analysts Set Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) PT at GBX 2,117.50

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,117.50 ($27.67).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOG shares. HSBC upped their price target on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 2,010 ($26.26) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of GOG opened at GBX 2,171.52 ($28.37) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,069.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,004.41. Go-Ahead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,480 ($19.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,242 ($29.30). The stock has a market cap of $942.83 million and a PE ratio of 15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 71.91 ($0.94) per share. This is a positive change from Go-Ahead Group’s previous dividend of $30.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. Go-Ahead Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

