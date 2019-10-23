Analysts Set $20.50 Target Price for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $20.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 218 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $22.00 price objective on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,460. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $121.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 51.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 109.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

