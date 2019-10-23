Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Proofpoint (PFPT)

Proofpoint (NASDAQ: PFPT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/23/2019 – Proofpoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Proofpoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2019 – Proofpoint was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/11/2019 – Proofpoint was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Proofpoint was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2019 – Proofpoint is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2019 – Proofpoint was given a new $145.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We recently had the road to meet with investors. Proofpoint’s bundling strategy, while still relatively new, appears to be gaining momentum and may help simplify the purchasing process for customers. Products beyond core email security are also growing in importance and becoming a greater driver to growth as messaging security continues to shift beyond securing email. We come away from our meetings remaining confident in the Proofpoint story, and believe the company is well positioned for continued growth.””

9/10/2019 – Proofpoint was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/4/2019 – Proofpoint was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $129.00.

8/30/2019 – Proofpoint was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Proofpoint stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.40. 796,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.57 and a beta of 1.66. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $2,614,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,439,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael M. Johnson sold 1,844 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $216,780.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,780.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,544 shares of company stock valued at $8,861,107 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 38.5% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 266,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after acquiring an additional 74,276 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 23.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at $1,130,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 3.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

