Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fidus Investment (FDUS)

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ: FDUS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/23/2019 – Fidus Investment is now covered by analysts at National Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2019 – Fidus Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

10/11/2019 – Fidus Investment was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

10/8/2019 – Fidus Investment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/18/2019 – Fidus Investment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2019 – Fidus Investment was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/30/2019 – Fidus Investment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ FDUS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,738. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50. Fidus Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $357.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Fidus Investment Corp alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 52.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shelby E. Sherard acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,392.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,507.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidus Investment by 9.6% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 69,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidus Investment by 57.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Fidus Investment by 20.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 42,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.