Analysts Offer Predictions for UNICHARM CORP/S’s Q3 2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UNICY)

UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for UNICHARM CORP/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Get UNICHARM CORP/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of UNICHARM CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

UNICY stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UNICHARM CORP/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.51.

UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. UNICHARM CORP/S had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

UNICHARM CORP/S Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for UNICHARM CORP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNICHARM CORP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.