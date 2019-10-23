Analysts Issue Forecasts for Perceptron, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Perceptron in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Perceptron’s FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Perceptron alerts:

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. Perceptron had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perceptron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

PRCP stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 million, a PE ratio of 471.00 and a beta of 0.93. Perceptron has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perceptron during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perceptron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perceptron during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perceptron during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Perceptron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.