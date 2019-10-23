Analysts Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 35.35% and a negative net margin of 3,021.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.27. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Athena Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 216.7% in the second quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 66.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.