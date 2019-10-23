Analysts Expect T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). T2 Biosystems posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow T2 Biosystems.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 722.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.94%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. T2 Biosystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Svb Leerink increased their price target on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $0.40 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,983. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $106.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

