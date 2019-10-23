Analysts Expect Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Salisbury Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $43.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Salisbury Bancorp an industry rank of 220 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

SAL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.20. 507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, Director David B. Farrell acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,154.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,308. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 32,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southside Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

