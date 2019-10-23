Analysts Expect IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) to report $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.58. IHS Markit posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

INFO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.57. 1,097,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,386. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. IHS Markit has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $70.82.

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,619,699.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $340,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,222,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,992 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 21.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 43,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 34.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 128,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

