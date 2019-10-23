Analysts Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.62 Million

Brokerages expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post sales of $355.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $351.80 million and the highest is $357.40 million. Forward Air posted sales of $331.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $68.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Forward Air news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $300,182.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the second quarter worth approximately $22,041,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 491.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 141,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 117,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Forward Air by 304.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 105,284 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Forward Air in the third quarter worth approximately $5,990,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Forward Air by 27.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 302,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 65,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

