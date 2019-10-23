Equities analysts expect Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Chiasma posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chiasma.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHMA shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chiasma in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chiasma in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on Chiasma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

In related news, Director Scott Minick bought 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $50,955.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,535.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $49,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,268 shares of company stock worth $96,823. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the third quarter worth $53,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the second quarter worth $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 35.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 11.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the second quarter worth $145,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHMA traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 74,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,852. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $214.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.18. Chiasma has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $9.25.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chiasma (CHMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.