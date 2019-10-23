Analysts Expect Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to announce $2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.31. Air Products & Chemicals reported earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Air Products & Chemicals.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price (up previously from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.53.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 19,995.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after acquiring an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,453,711,000 after acquiring an additional 411,472 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,494,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,340,000 after acquiring an additional 220,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,213. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $232.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.42.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

