Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.09). Scorpio Bulkers reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SALT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of NYSE:SALT traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. 75,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $487.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 32,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 250,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

