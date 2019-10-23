Analysts Anticipate Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.49. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Science Applications International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In related news, Director John J. Hamre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $864,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,488.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,868,000 after buying an additional 447,661 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 111.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,605,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,125,000 after purchasing an additional 187,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4,190.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 592,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,252,000 after purchasing an additional 578,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,157. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. Science Applications International has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $92.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

