Analysts Anticipate SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Shares of SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SB Financial Group an industry rank of 220 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock remained flat at $$16.63 during trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 185,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 270,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 116,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SB Financial Group (SBFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.