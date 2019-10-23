Analysts Anticipate Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to post sales of $129.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Haynes International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.68 million. Haynes International posted sales of $122.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haynes International will report full year sales of $489.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.60 million to $490.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $515.20 million, with estimates ranging from $512.89 million to $517.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Haynes International.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $126.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.14 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.21%. Haynes International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a market cap of $445.36 million, a PE ratio of -496.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $37.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Haynes International by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Haynes International during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Haynes International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Haynes International by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Haynes International by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

