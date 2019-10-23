Analysts Anticipate Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. Construction Partners posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.25 target price (up from $15.50) on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Shares of ROAD stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. 121,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,588. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $879.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In related news, Director Cpi Expansion Fund Gp L. Suntx sold 5,000,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $67,350,000.00. Insiders own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

