Analysts Anticipate BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. BRT Apartments also posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRT Apartments.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.27 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRT shares. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 207,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. 33,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,537. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a 0.20000 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 6%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.72%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

