Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,611,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,567,986,000 after purchasing an additional 506,468 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,579,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,510,000 after purchasing an additional 260,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,937,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,591,000 after purchasing an additional 84,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,575 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.63. 2,015,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,247. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.06 and a 200 day moving average of $110.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,442,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $162,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,878,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,865 shares of company stock worth $5,597,702 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

