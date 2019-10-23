Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96-2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Amphenol also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.61-3.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.74. The company had a trading volume of 74,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,822. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.91.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.