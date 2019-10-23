AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.14

Shares of AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.14 and traded as low as $4.13. AmeriServ Financial shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 2,266 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AmeriServ Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 11.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 23.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 436,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 652,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AmeriServ Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

