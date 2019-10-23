Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,084,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,638,000 after acquiring an additional 941,409 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,065.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,336,000 after acquiring an additional 858,619 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,763,000 after acquiring an additional 588,510 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,919,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,661,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.54. 10,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,544. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $153.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.04.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.