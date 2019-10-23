American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in American Tower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in American Tower by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 33,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in American Tower by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 27,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in American Tower by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $12,170,537.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,119,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $1,342,163.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,001 shares of company stock worth $44,133,551 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $225.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.82. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $148.43 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.87.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

