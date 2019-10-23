American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 62.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,649,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,710,946,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth about $485,778,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 343.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,576,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,272 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 409.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,686,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth about $96,444,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.89. 102,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.88. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. William Blair upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

In other news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $422,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,055 shares in the company, valued at $619,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

