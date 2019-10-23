American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,857 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 212,845.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,759.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $859,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $648,492,000 after purchasing an additional 731,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3,750.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 494,394 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $61,028,000 after purchasing an additional 481,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,352,692 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,401,376,000 after purchasing an additional 381,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $118.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.82.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.56.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.