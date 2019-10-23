American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, is a full service underwriter of a broad line of annuity and insurance products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of fixed rate and index annuities. “

AEL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. 10,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $706.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

