Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Set at $2,300.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been given a $2,300.00 price objective by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,787.48 target price (down from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,240.04.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,762.17. 2,159,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055,095. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.68 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,773.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,845.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 23.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,637.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.