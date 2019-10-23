Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 920 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 166.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 478.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $122.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $125.41.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. CDW’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $6,926,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 633,776 shares in the company, valued at $78,385,415.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $55,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,985.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,373 shares of company stock valued at $21,519,610. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

