Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 113,692 Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 113,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,496,000. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 2.0% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.09.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.17 per share, for a total transaction of $308,321.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,797,145.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Heilbronn acquired 70,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $248.66 per share, with a total value of $17,408,437.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,106.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 186,567 shares of company stock worth $44,964,903. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $236.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $224.43 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

