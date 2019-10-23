Alta Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $175.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.87. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Standpoint Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.61.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

