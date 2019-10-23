Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Increased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $38,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $46,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,387.50.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,391 shares of company stock worth $6,502,992 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,242.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,219.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,174.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,289.27. The company has a market capitalization of $864.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.42 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

