Alliance Data Systems’ (ADS) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their sell rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADS. Warburg Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.29.

NYSE ADS traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $124.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,723. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $116.68 and a 52-week high of $214.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $406,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 19.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 23.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 200,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,136,000 after acquiring an additional 38,082 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 67.3% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

