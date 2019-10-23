Allen Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGI. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 102.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,616,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,637,000 after buying an additional 819,667 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 79.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,455,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after buying an additional 646,621 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,112,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after buying an additional 557,510 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,215,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after buying an additional 473,992 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of REGI opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $590.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.93 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

