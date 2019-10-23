Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Given a $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS WTER traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.40. 227,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,216. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. Alkaline Water has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $5.56.
Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.
About Alkaline Water
The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.
