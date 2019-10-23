Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Given a $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS WTER traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.40. 227,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,216. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. Alkaline Water has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $5.56.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alkaline Water by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkaline Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alkaline Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkaline Water by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 99,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkaline Water by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,831,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

