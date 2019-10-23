Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of ALYA opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the third quarter worth $393,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 62.6% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 97.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,439,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 711,456 shares during the last quarter.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.