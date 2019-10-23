Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.86

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 242642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aircastle Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aircastle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 779.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 148,384 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 95,087 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after buying an additional 167,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

About Aircastle (NYSE:AYR)

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

