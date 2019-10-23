Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Receives $49.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

AIMT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.79. 355,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,786. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Aimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 1,550 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $34,983.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 30.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,117,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $5,436,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $296,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

