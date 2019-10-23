Agora Reaches Market Capitalization of $50,040.00 (VOTE)

Agora (CURRENCY:VOTE) traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Agora token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Agora has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Agora has a total market capitalization of $50,040.00 and $13.00 worth of Agora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00222438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.42 or 0.01260909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00032675 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00091649 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Agora Profile

Agora’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,735,155 tokens. The official message board for Agora is medium.com/agorablockchain . The Reddit community for Agora is /r/agora and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agora’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Agora’s official website is www.agora.vote

Agora Token Trading

Agora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agora using one of the exchanges listed above.

