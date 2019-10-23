Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives $27.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

AGYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on Agilysys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other Agilysys news, VP Jebaseelan Kingsley acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,630 shares in the company, valued at $297,611.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $270,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,007.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,000 shares of company stock worth $572,970. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Agilysys by 14.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Agilysys during the third quarter valued at about $400,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Agilysys by 161.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the second quarter valued at about $4,296,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Agilysys by 90.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agilysys stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.68. 252,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,454. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $626.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 0.27.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $38.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

