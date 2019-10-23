AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Property Holdings Limited is engaged in the business of property development and operation, with extensive involvement in property management, commercial property and hotel operation. The company develops property development projects in several key cities of China, specifically in Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Foshan, Heyuan, Huizhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Chongqing and Hainan. Agile Property Holdings Limited is headquartered in Zhongshan, China. “

Get AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:AGPYY opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.44. AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $104.18.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 34.10 million square meters in 53 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (AGPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.