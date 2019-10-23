Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Friday, October 18th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.22. William Blair also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $13.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $14.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.70.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $75.62 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.74.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Nathaniel Dalton sold 23,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,013,473.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel T. Byrne purchased 6,589 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.77 per share, for a total transaction of $584,905.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,909.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

